ST. LOUIS – The Gateway Arch is operating with extended holiday hours this week.

It will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. starting this Tuesday through Saturday. The visitor’s center will close early on New Year’s Eve at 4:00 p.m.

The Arch features new and improved lighting these days. It’s not only energy efficient but also better for migratory birds.

The system will cut power consumption by 60%, and it will make the Arch appear brighter.