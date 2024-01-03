ST. LOUIS – The Gateway Arch is hosting a social media giveaway through January 15. It’s an offer for St. Louisians who have never visited the arch.

If you are one of them, you can win four free tickets for the tram ride to the top of the arch, plus admission to the documentary movie and the virtual reality theater. Winners will also receive free parking at the Stadium East Garage.

To enter, follow Gateway Arch STL on Instagram and like the giveaway post. Then leave a comment sharing which national park experience you’re looking forward to.