ST. LOUIS – The Gateway Arch National Park is always a great place to visit, but it was extra special for visitors Saturday.

Despite chillier temperatures and overcast skies, Gateway Arch National Park hosted its second of five fee-free days at the Arch. The fee-free days allow families to take a ride to the top of the Gateway Arch, and also see a documentary on its construction, entirely for free.

Saturday’s special deals were also part of the first day of National Park Week. The theme for the week is “Your Park Story.” Visitors had a chance to learn about the Arch, their partnership with the National Park Service, and 200 years of history in its museum.

National Park Week runs through April 30. For more information on the National Park Week observations, click here.

The Arch will also host fee-free days on the following days:

Friday, August 4th: Great American Outdoors Day

Saturday, September 23rd: National Public Lands Day

Saturday, November 11th: Veterans Day