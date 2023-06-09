ST. LOUIS – Hundreds of St. Louisans are expected to gather at the Gateway Arch National Park on Sunday for “Picnic in Your Park.”

A representative from the Gateway Arch Park Foundation explains why this event and others are so important for the city.

“Events like Picnic in Your Park, where we have St. Louis showing up for us, showing up for downtown, showing up for the park,” said Maria Tsikalas with the Gateway Arch Park Foundation. “It’s a great opportunity and really exciting.”

It’s the third annual fundraiser event.

Tsikalas said this year’s Picnic in Your Park event is sold out. Organizers said it will take place, rain or shine. You can start preparing for 2024’s event. Learn more about the various activities held on the arch grounds throughout the year.

