ST. LOUIS – The iconic St. Louis Arch takes center stage in a Disney+ TV show, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” adapted from the book series of the same name. In the first book, and episode, the Gateway Arch plays a significant role.

Walker Scobell, from left, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri from “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” visit the Empire State Building on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Functioning as the catalyst for the main character Percy Jackson’s discovery of his true powers as the son of Poseidon, the arch becomes a focal point in the narrative. The central characters include Percy, Annabeth Chase, and Grover Underwood. Percy and Annabeth are offspring of gods, Poseidon and Athena, respectively, while Grover is a Satyr, a creature with features of both goat and humanoid.

The trio, en route to the Underworld, takes a detour to the Arch as Annabeth expresses a desire to sightsee. Choosing separate paths, Grover and Annabeth opt for an elevator, while Percy takes his own route. During Percy’s elevator ride, he encounters an attack by a Chimera.

In the episode’s climax, Percy strategically positions himself at the summit of the St. Louis Gateway Arch with Echidna and the Chimera. This diversion allows Annabeth and Grover an opportunity to escape. Following a brief skirmish, Percy leaps from the arch’s top, only to be saved by his father.

In response to the arch’s inclusion in the series, the St. Louis Arch team produced a video outlining what visitors should avoid. Recommendations include bringing friends, exploring the museum, checking out featured exhibits, and riding to the top of the Arch.

However, the video humorously cautions against bringing a pet Chimera, pulling fire alarms, carrying weapons (real or mythical), or attempting to jump from the Arch, with a lighthearted note that Poseidon won’t be there to save you.

The Disney+ series delves further into the Arch’s history by tying its architect, Eero Saarinen, to the goddess Athena as her son, adding depth to Annabeth’s backstory. The show also reveals the Arch as Athena’s temple, providing context for Annabeth’s desire to visit. The series is currently available for streaming on Disney+.