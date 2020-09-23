Gateway Arch riverboat cruises provide safe, family fun this Fall

ST. LOUIS – Since their return in June, the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch have been gradually providing a safe adventure for more and more people.

“Things have ramped up slowly,” said Robert Hopkins, director of operations for the Riverboats at The Gateway Arch. “Not quite so busy in the beginning, but we’re starting to get some traction now and seeing more activity down here on the riverfront.”

The classic paddleboats help locals and visitors experience the mighty river that made the city what it is.

“We’re running our St. Louis Riverfront cruises, which are our one-hour, narrated sightseeing cruises, we’re running those Thursdays through Sunday. And then we’re doing our dinner cruises every Friday night and, through October, we’re doing them every Friday and Saturday night.”

There are new excursions this fall. Celebrate Oktoberfest on a special afternoon cruise. The entire family can celebrate Halloween with the Superhero and Princess Family Costume Cruises. And you can even learn the inner workings of river traffic and see some of the area’s best fall foliage.

“Our Lock and Dam cruise starts this weekend which is a great five-hour trip up through Lock 27 to the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi River. We do a narration about how the locks work, the river,” Hopkins said.

Keeping visitors and team members safe is a top priority.



“We do require face coverings. To be on the dock, on the boat, anywhere on the premises, you do have to have those. All points of sale location, whether it’s on the dock, the bars onboard, the concessions areas, are covered in plexiglass so there is a barrier. And then throughout the vessels themselves, we have signage for social distancing and face coverings and all of our stairways are all one way.”

In October, they’ve partnered up with Four Hands Brewing Company to host a series of concerts called Rock The Dock.

Advanced cruise reservations are strongly recommended. You can book online at gatewayarch.com/buy-tickets.