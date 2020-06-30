Gateway Arch to reopen tram rides, other park services

ST. LOUIS – Tram rides will return next week at Gateway Arch National Park!

On Wednesday, July 8, visitors will able to take the Tram Ride to the Top of the Arch, watch the documentary on the marking of the national monument, and participate in outdoor park services like guided tours.

Park officials are keeping the Old Courthouse closed for the time being.

Tickets for the tram ride and the documentary can be purchased online or by phone beginning Monday, July 6 at noon.

Face coverings are required for tram riders ages 9 and up. Disposable face masks can be purchased for $1 at the Arch Store. The trams will operate at a “significantly reduced capacity” and people will be asked to stay in the Arch observation deck for no more than 10 minutes. One leg the trams will be used to ferry people to the top of the Arch while the other set of trams will carry people down.

The trams and areas in the observation deck will be subject to periodic disinfecting and sanitization.

The park will reduce capacity for the Arch documentary by closing rows to ensure social distancing. In addition, surfaces and handrails will be disinfected at higher rates than usual.

The park will offer free 30-minute ranger-led walking tours daily at 10:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m., and 3:15 p.m. The rangers will use a portable audio system to allow social distancing among guests. Tour reservations are encouraged.

The Gateway Arch reopened as part of Phase I of Missouri’s Show Me Strong Recovery plan. The Arch Visitor Center, Museum at the Gateway Arch, the Arch Store, and the Arch Café are already open at the park.

All national parks are consulting with federal, state, and local public health officials and are reopening in phases on a park-by-park basis.