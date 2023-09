ST. LOUIS — The Bommarito Audi Gateway Cup takes place this Labor Day weekend. It is four days of cycling, and racing, through four St. Louis neighborhoods. Each day there are races for amateur adults, kids, and pros.

It began Friday at 1:30 p.m. with the Tour De Lafayette. Saturday is the Tour De Francis Park. Sunday is the Giro Della Montagna Race, and Monday is the Benton Park Classic.

Learn more about the races and the schedule here.