CREVE COEUR LAKE — The echoes of oars cutting through the water, the resounding cheers of the crowd, and the palpable excitement in the air—all these elements came together in a display of athleticism and community support at the recently concluded 2023 Gateway Dragon Boat Festival.

Held on August 19th, this marked the 17th event of its kind and served as a rallying point for the importance of an active lifestyle, offering a platform to raise funds for critical healthcare needs. Against the backdrop of Creve Coeur Lake, the Dragon Boat Races showcased the true spirit of competition and unity.

But beyond the excitement, the festival held a deeper purpose—to support Operation Family Help, an initiative of the Signature Healthcare Foundation. Families facing financial challenges due to healthcare costs were the true beneficiaries of the day’s efforts.