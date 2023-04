ST. LOUIS – The 16th Gateway to Innovation Conference is Wednesday in St. Louis. More than 1,400 information technology workers will attend.

The conference allows IT industries in the region to explore ways to grow manufacturing, finance, and global commerce. St. Louis’ largest technology focused conference runs from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday in downtown St. Louis.

Proceeds from the program will go towards scholarships and grants for St. Louis area organizations invested in technology.