Geminid Meteor Shower peaks tonight in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One of the best meteor showers of the year will peak tonight in the skies over St. Louis. It is the Geminid Meteor Shower. Look to the north away from the setting moon, which sets around 2:00 am in St. Louis.

Typically, we can see 60 or more per hour. They usually come in bursts of 3 to 5 per minute, then nothing for several minutes before another burst.

The meteor showers have been happening since December 4 and should go until December 17. The peak viewing takes place on December 13 into the morning on December 14.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) says the Geminids are formed from rock materials that take longer to burn up than icy debris. They also move slower which allows for easier viewing.

There will be bright bursts radiating from the Gemini Twins constellation. Gemini rises earlier so you can start viewing around 9:00 p.m. MDC says the moon will be three-quarters full in mid-December which makes things harder to see but allows for darker skies in pre-dawn hours.