ST. LOUIS – The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s ‘GEO-Hack for Humanity’ event is taking place today.

For three days, undergraduate and graduate students will tackle real-world problems revolving around food insecurity and climate change. On the final day, they’ll present their solutions to a panel of judges.

The NGA says the goal is to inspire problem-solving in the next generation while preparing them to work in the national intelligence field. The contest kicks off Friday at the T. Rex downtown.