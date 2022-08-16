ST. LOUIS – Recent solar activity has led scientists to issue a pair of geomagnetic storm watches for Wednesday through Friday.

According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), a coronal hole has allowed solar wind to escape the sun along a high-speed stream. That stream is likely to cause minor geomagnetic storm events on August 17.

However, multiple coronal mass ejections (CME) are expected to arrive at or near the Earth on August 18. Scientists suspect this will lead to an escalated geomagnetic response. That means there may be some disruption to power grids, GPS, and satellite communication.

The SWPC says this could shift the northern lights and make auroras appear in the upper Midwest, the far northeast, and parts of the north-central states.

Courtesy: The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center