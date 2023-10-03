ST. LOUIS – George W. Draper III, a retired Supreme Court judge, has been chosen as the Chief Training Officer in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore announced the major addition to his team of prosecutors on Tuesday. Draper will take on a new position through the office with his primary responsibility being to train new attorneys.

Draper is the 20th attorney to join Gore’s office since he took over for outgoing Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

His family has deep ties to judicial systems around the St. Louis area. Draper’s father was a chief trial assistant under Chief Thomas Eagleteon. His daughter is also a prosecutor in St. Louis County.

Draper had been retired for a few months, but recently received a call from Gore’s Office on the new job and wanted to help.

“This city is better when this office works,” said Draper. “I’m glad to be a part of that and I want to be a part of that.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Gore says Draper’s position is the first of its kind within his office.

“I thought there was a need as we work to rebuild the office and to expand our training,” said Gore. “It’s a more expansive role, focusing on training not only new prosecutors, but providing training and guidance for all of our attorneys. He’s also going to be a resource and asset for me and the senior leadership team.”

Criminal prosecutions have reportedly more than doubled in St. Louis since Gore took over for Gardner. Gore says his office has made offers to several new attorneys out of law school.