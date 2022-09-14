ST. LOUIS – A Georgia man appeared in federal court Wednesday on a criminal charge connected with a deadly St. Louis shooting.

Proescutors have charged Darius Griffin, 31, with one charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition. Griffin was indicted on Aug. 3 and arrested by authorities on Aug. 10.

Court documents allege that Griffin was in possession of ammunition on July 21, 2022 and he was in St. Louis that dau to ambush a man accused of shooting one of his relatives.

Investigators say Griffin waited outside of a market in the 1000 block of North Kingshighway Boulevard, then chased the man down an alley and fired a semi-automatic rifle. Surveillance video captured the chase and shooting. The wounded man later died from his injuries.

If convicted, Griffin could face up to 15 years in prison on the criminal charge. He pleaded not guilty in the case on Wednesday.