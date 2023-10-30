PHELPS, COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that a Georgia man was killed in a crash involving a semi truck on Sunday. Mohamed Aden, 25, was killed in the crash and a 25-year-old man traveling with him was seriously injured.

The crash happened at around 7:45 a.m. on westbound I-44 near the 200-mile marker. The truck drove off of the left side of the road and collided with another semi truck that was involved in an earlier crash.

Aden was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.