GERALD, Mo. – As the Flood Watch continues through areas in Missouri, the Gerald Fire Protection District have already responded to the heavy rainfall.

According to Gerald Fire Protection District Chief Warren Weiss Woods, in roughly 30 minutes, the area got four inches of rain. As a result, cars were stranded, and several basements were flooded. Reports say Highway 50 also had experienced three feet of water.

A woman was also rescued at a home west of Gerald and Rosebud as they were trapped in a flood. Chief Woods explained that his concerns of more rain is there, but is certain crews can manage the flooding.