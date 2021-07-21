Get 1/2 off from 25 local pizzerias with St. Louis Pizza Passport

ST. LOUIS – Get your pizza passport and score big deals from 25 St. Louis pizzerias.

The St. Louis Pizza Passport is organized by the founders of The St. Louis Square Off Pizza Festival on The Hill.

The passport costs $30 and gives participants half off one pizza from the 25 restaurants from July 15 to November 15.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Home Sweet Home, a 501(c)(3) organization that connects non-profits in the St. Louis area with donated furniture and household items. Home Sweet Home helps their clients transition into new living situations.

Click here to get your pizza passport.