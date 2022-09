ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch and Mothers Against Drunk Driving want to make sure you make it home safe following your Labor Day holiday celebrations. They’ve teamed up with Uber to continue the “decide to ride” campaign.

Just use the code “DTR Labor Day” to get up to $10 off on each of two Uber X or Uber XL trips. You can use the discount until Monday at 10:59 pm.