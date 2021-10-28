Get $100 when you get COVID shot today in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – You can get $100 if you get your COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Downtown St. Louis Thursday.

The St. Louis City Health Department and Metro Transit are teaming up again to provide the shots. They’ll be available from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Civic Center Transit Center at 14th and Clark.

Nearly 100 people received a shot during a similar event on October 7 and they are encouraged to return Thursday to get their second shot. You don’t need an appointment.

Any city resident getting their first shot is eligible to receive the $100 gift card on site.

