ST. LOUIS – If your holiday plans include some adult beverages, you can get a free ride home Wednesday night.

It’s a safety program sponsored by liquor distributor Breakthru Beverage Missouri and Jim Beam. They’re offering 2,000 free rides home using the ride-share service Lyft. They will be available across Missouri from 2:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Just enter the code bbgmothanks2022 on the Lyft app.

Breakthru Beverage used to be known as Major Brands. They provided more than 100,000 free rides in the past. It’s their Safe Home After Every Occasion initiative.