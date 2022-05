FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. – Americans for Prosperity Missouri plan to protest high gas prices Thursday and residents can cash in.

The group will roll back the price per gallon to $2.12. They said that was the price the day President Biden took office. Prices are more than $4 now.

The group will pay the difference at the Gulf gas station on Walton Drive in Fredericktown from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.