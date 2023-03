ST. LOUIS – If your holiday plans include enjoying some adult beverages, make sure you can get home safely.

Breakthru Beverage Missouri and Jim Beam are offering 2,000 free rides home through Lyft. They will be available across Missouri from 2:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

Just enter the code BBGSTLPAT23 on the Lyft app. Quiet Man Irish Whiskey is offering free rides on Uber – up to $15 each.

You can scan the qr code wherever their whiskey is sold.