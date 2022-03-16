ST. LOUIS – If you’re able to donate a pint of blood this month, you qualify to win two tickets to this year’s MLB All-Star game in Los Angeles.

Red Cross Regional Communications Director, Sharon Watson joins us with details on that and why the covid antibody test is back.

In February, the winter weather forced the cancellation of several blood drives in the St. Louis area with over 1,000 uncollected blood donations; therefore, all who attempt to donate blood or platelets in March will receive a $10 Fanatics e-gift card, and will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.



The package includes two tickets to 2022 MLB® All-Star Saturday, the 2022 Home Run Derby, and the 2022 MLB® All-Star Game®, round-trip airfare to Los Angeles, four-night hotel accommodations (July 16-20, 2022), plus a $750 gift card for expenses.

To schedule an appointment you can download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).



Appointments are encouraged, and walk-ins are welcome based on availability.





Please check locations and open time slots prior to arrival.