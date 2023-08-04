MANCHESTER — The new school year is just around the corner, and it’s time to get ready for some back-to-school shopping. The tax-free holiday has arrived, starting today and running through Sunday.

Here’s a look at what’s tax-exempt:

-Clothing with a taxable value of $100 or less

-School supplies below $50 per purchase

-Computer software valued at $350 or less

-Personal computers priced at $1,500 or less.

-Computer accessories such as a mouse, keyboards, and external hard drives, each priced at $1,500 or less.

-Graphic calculators costing $150 or less

Missouri is one of only 16 states in the country offering tax-free back-to-school shopping. Illinois is not this year. Malls are open from 10 in the morning to 8 p.m. today and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Walmart is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

Missouri cities and counties can no longer “opt out” of the tax holiday weekend that they could do that in years past. Illinois had a tax-free weekend last year. But it was not renewed for this year. State Representative Kevin Schmidt of Millstadt has introduced a bill to bring it back to Illinois next year.