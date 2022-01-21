Get ready for warmer days with MSHP boating safety classes

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A man was charged with false impersonation and identity theft Thursday after conducting COVID tests on employees at a Quik Trip.

A court document says Eddie Jameson, 27, posed as an inspector from the St. Louis County Department of Health and went to the Quik Trip located at 10739 Page Avenue. He said he was there to conduct COVID tests on store employees "so that county government could analyze the data to determine if certain restrictions should be eliminated or loosened." He then had five employees fill out a form with their names, dates of birth, driver's license numbers, addresses, and phone numbers. After the form was filled out, "he administered a nasal swab to the employees."