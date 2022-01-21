Get ready for warmer days with MSHP boating safety classes

JEFFERSON CITY – Want to think Summer on a cold Winter day? Then sign up for a Missouri State Highway Patrol boating safety course to get ready for the boating season. Missouri law requires everyone born after January 1, 1984, who operates a vessel on Missouri lakes to have a certified boating safety education card. This includes personal watercraft operators.
You can sign up for a certified course at: https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/WP02Web/app/safetyEdClasses
The courses are free, but registration is required and the boater ID card costs $15.
Don’t see classes in your troop location? Contact your nearest troop headquarters and ask to speak with a marine operations supervisor to check the possibility of additional classes.
Troop Headquarters Contact Information:
Troop A Lee’s Summit- (816) 622-0800
Troop B Macon- (660) 385-2132
Troop C Weldon Spring- (636) 300-2800
Troop D Springfield- (417) 895-6868
Troop E Popular Bluff- (573) 840-9500
Troop F Jefferson City- (573) 751-1000
Troop G Willow Springs- (417) 469-3121
Troop H St. Joseph- (816) 387-2345
Troop I Rolla- (573) 368-2345
