ST. LOUIS – Starting on Monday, October 9, and running through Sunday, October 15, it’s Taco Week in the city. To celebrate, enjoy $5 taco deals across town, and be sure to check out the St. Louis Taco Week App.
Within the app, there is a list of participating restaurants, their specials, hours, and a map—everything you need for taco week.
There are two ways to win:
- Check in by using the app at four or more locations during the week and automatically enter to win a grand prize of $250 in gift cards.
- Earn points for eating tacos at restaurants and checking in on the app. The person with the most points by the end of Halfway to Taco Week will win a grand prize of $250 in gift cards.
Stay updated on social media by following @stltacoweek on Instagram and RSVP for event updates on Facebook.
The list of locations offering $5 taco specials and restaurant offerings may change:
- Alpha Brewing Company
- Amigos Cantina
- BLT’s – Breakfast, Lunch, and Tacos
- Bob’s Drive-In
- Bootleggin’
- Cantina Laredo
- Condado Tacos
- Crafted.
- El Burro Loco
- El Indio
- El Tapatio
- El Milagro Azteca
- Hotel St. Louis Union 30
- HotShots Sports Bar & Grill
- La Tejana
- Mission Taco Joint
- Ott’s Tavern/Millstadt Fish Stand
- Padrinos Mexican Restaurant
- Pit Stop
- Press Restaurant
- Sal y Limon Mexican Grille
- SharpShooter Pit and Grill
- Sunny’s Cantina
- Taco Buddha
- Taco Drip
- Tacos @ Trops inside Tropical Liqueurs
- Terror Tacos
- The Blue Duck
- The Brothers Beer & Bourbon House
- The Wood Shack
- Weekend at Baudy’s