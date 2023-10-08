ST. LOUIS – Starting on Monday, October 9, and running through Sunday, October 15, it’s Taco Week in the city. To celebrate, enjoy $5 taco deals across town, and be sure to check out the St. Louis Taco Week App.

Within the app, there is a list of participating restaurants, their specials, hours, and a map—everything you need for taco week.

There are two ways to win: 

  • Check in by using the app at four or more locations during the week and automatically enter to win a grand prize of $250 in gift cards. 
  • Earn points for eating tacos at restaurants and checking in on the app. The person with the most points by the end of Halfway to Taco Week will win a grand prize of $250 in gift cards. 

Stay updated on social media by following @stltacoweek on Instagram and RSVP for event updates on Facebook

The list of locations offering $5 taco specials and restaurant offerings may change: 

  • Alpha Brewing Company 
  • Amigos Cantina 
  • BLT’s – Breakfast, Lunch, and Tacos 
  • Bob’s Drive-In 
  • Bootleggin’ 
  • Cantina Laredo 
  • Condado Tacos 
  • Crafted. 
  • El Burro Loco 
  • El Indio 
  • El Tapatio 
  • El Milagro Azteca 
  • Hotel St. Louis Union 30 
  • HotShots Sports Bar & Grill 
  • La Tejana 
  • Mission Taco Joint 
  • Ott’s Tavern/Millstadt Fish Stand 
  • Padrinos Mexican Restaurant 
  • Pit Stop 
  • Press Restaurant 
  • Sal y Limon Mexican Grille 
  • SharpShooter Pit and Grill 
  • Sunny’s Cantina 
  • Taco Buddha 
  • Taco Drip 
  • Tacos @ Trops inside Tropical Liqueurs 
  • Terror Tacos 
  • The Blue Duck 
  • The Brothers Beer & Bourbon House 
  • The Wood Shack 
  • Weekend at Baudy’s 