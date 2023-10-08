ST. LOUIS – Starting on Monday, October 9, and running through Sunday, October 15, it’s Taco Week in the city. To celebrate, enjoy $5 taco deals across town, and be sure to check out the St. Louis Taco Week App.

Within the app, there is a list of participating restaurants, their specials, hours, and a map—everything you need for taco week.

There are two ways to win:

Check in by using the app at four or more locations during the week and automatically enter to win a grand prize of $250 in gift cards.

Earn points for eating tacos at restaurants and checking in on the app. The person with the most points by the end of Halfway to Taco Week will win a grand prize of $250 in gift cards.

Stay updated on social media by following @stltacoweek on Instagram and RSVP for event updates on Facebook.

The list of locations offering $5 taco specials and restaurant offerings may change:

Alpha Brewing Company

Amigos Cantina

BLT’s – Breakfast, Lunch, and Tacos

Bob’s Drive-In

Bootleggin’

Cantina Laredo

Condado Tacos

Crafted.

El Burro Loco

El Indio

El Tapatio

El Milagro Azteca

Hotel St. Louis Union 30

HotShots Sports Bar & Grill

La Tejana

Mission Taco Joint

Ott’s Tavern/Millstadt Fish Stand

Padrinos Mexican Restaurant

Pit Stop

Press Restaurant

Sal y Limon Mexican Grille

SharpShooter Pit and Grill

Sunny’s Cantina

Taco Buddha

Taco Drip

Tacos @ Trops inside Tropical Liqueurs

Terror Tacos

The Blue Duck

The Brothers Beer & Bourbon House

The Wood Shack

Weekend at Baudy’s