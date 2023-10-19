ST. LOUIS – The entire staff is ordained and can legally marry guests at this new location created by a famous local developer. This is a venue for families and friends to gather, play mini golf, host parties, and celebrate weddings.

Developer Joe Edwards’ latest project, Magic Mini Golf, is set to open on Friday, October 20. It is a one-of-a-kind indoor mini golf, shuffleboard, and Ferris wheel attraction located in St. Louis’ Delmar Loop.

Magic Mini Golf, has a “Magic Wedding Chapel”, making it a unique place in St. Louis for weddings and vow renewals. The entire staff is ordained and can legally officiate weddings.

Magic Mini Golf features 18 holes of miniature golf, two full-size shuffleboard courts, a stage and a projection screen that can be used for entertainment, a 5-car Ferris wheel from the Muny Opera, as well as pinball and arcade games. Being indoors, it will remain open throughout all seasons and in any weather.

The building is easily recognizable by a 27-foot-tall, animated sign featuring a retro-style man and woman swinging golf clubs. The sign secured first place in the 2023 Signs of the Times magazine sign contest in the Best Outside Design category and was designed by Hope Edwards and her father, Joe Edwards.

The menu at Magic Mini Golf includes house-made pizzas, vegan options, and a wide variety of appetizers and snacks. Choices range from grilled cheese with house-made pesto, vegan grilled cheese, and fire-roasted salsa with house-made guacamole to churros and gooey butter cake. Food will be available all day and late into the night.

The full bar offers three signature specialty cocktails:

The White Rabbit

Houdini Martini

Presto G&T