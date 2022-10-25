ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – After two unsuccessful runs for St. Louis County Executive as a Democrat, retired businessman and Affton native Mark Mantovani is now trying to become the first Republican to hold the office since 1991.

Mantovani was not incumbent Sam Page’s original opponent for the general election. Author and business consultant Katherine Pinner won the Republican primary in August over State Rep. Shamed Dogan, 56% to 44%. She withdrew her candidacy on Sept. 2 for personal reasons, just days after pledging to remain in the race.

Because Missouri has what’s known as a “sore loser law,” Dogan could not run in her place.

The St. Louis County Republican Central Committee announced that Mantovani would be their candidate on Sept. 12 following a closed-door vote during a meeting in Fenton. The following day, Mantovani filed his paperwork to switch party affiliation and run as a Republican.

His campaign website touts his goal of rooting out corruption and ending, “…the pay-to-play, backroom deals, that are currently ruining our county government.

Mantovani previously told reporters that he is not abandoning his Democrat views and wants to use his campaign to unite moderate Republicans and Democrats.

In his prior runs for county executive, Mantovani was narrowly defeated by Steve Stenger in 2018 and again to Sam Page in 2020.

Mantovani, 68, is a retired marketing business executive. He and his wife, Patty, have been married for 45 years and have three children and 11 grandchildren. He graduated from St. Louis University High School.

Mantovani received his bachelor’s degree from Quincy University, then his law degree from the University of Missouri at Columbia, and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh-Katz Graduate School of Business.

The election is on Nov. 8. FOX 2 will provide results and live coverage after the polls close.