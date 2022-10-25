ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – For the last three and a half years, Sam Page has served as St. Louis County Executive. The Democrat is running for his second full term and reelection for an office last held by a Republican in 1991.

Page will face retired businessman Mark Mantovani in the Nov. 8 general election. The St. Louis County Republican Central Committee nominated Mantovani as their candidate after Page’s original opponent, Katherine Pinner, withdrew her candidacy in September.

In August, Page claimed victory over Democrat challenger Jane Dueker in the Missouri primary election, earning 63% of votes. He advanced after some pushback from two employee scandals under his leadership, one leading to a conviction in a kickback scheme involving pandemic relief funds and another to a resignation over a sex tape.

Months before his primary bid, Page told FOX 2 his history of standing up for Democrats’ core principles sets him apart from other candidates. Page also touted his experience navigating St. Louis County through the COVID-19 pandemic and reforming criminal justice.

Page inherited the St. Louis County Executive seat in 2019 when his predecessor Steve Stenger resigned over a federal indictment. Page is one of four consecutive Democrats to hold the office.

Prior to then, Page served as a St. Louis County councilman, a state representative in the Missouri House and a Creve Coeur city councilman. He lost a bid for the Lieutenant Governor of Missouri to Peter Kinder in 2008.

A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Page graduated from the University of Missouri – Kansas City with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and a Doctor of Medicine degree from the UMKC School of Medicine. He maintains his medical license and specialist credentials as a volunteer.

Earlier this year, the American Medical Association recognized Page with the national Outstanding Government Service for Local Government award. The honor was based on his leadership and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Page, 57, is married with three children who attend St. Louis area schools.

The election is on Nov. 8. FOX 2 will provide results and live coverage after the polls close.