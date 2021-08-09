Live: Sam Page holds COVID briefing

ST. LOUIS – Another vaccination incentive program starts Monday as the Cardinals help encourage more people to get vaccinated.
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health will give out 800 tickets donated by the Cardinals to those getting vaccinated at specific locations this month.
St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page will hold a COVID press briefing Monday at 8:30 a.m. FOX 2 will cover it on-air and on social media.
To get the tickets, head to specific pop-up vaccination clinics or back to school events, get vaccinated, and then get two tickets to the September 29 home game against the Brewers. This offer is happening through August and is a reward for those doing their part to slow the spread of COVID as cases continue rising in St. Louis County and Missouri as a whole.
Here’s a list of where you can get vaccinated to get your tickets:
- Monday, August 9
9am – noon
The Rock Church
1601 Telegraph Road
- Tuesday, August 10
8am – 4pm
North Central Community Health Center
4000 Jennings Station Road
- Wednesday, August 11
4pm – 7pm
South County Health Center
4580 Lindbergh
- Saturday, August 14
9am – noon
John C. Murphy Health Center
6121 North Hanley Road
- Saturday, August 21
Time is TBD
Ultimate Cosmetology and Barber Academy
10420 West Florissant Avenue
No appointment is needed for any of the events. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered to anyone 12 and older.
