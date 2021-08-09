Live: Sam Page holds COVID briefing

ST. LOUIS – Another vaccination incentive program starts Monday as the Cardinals help encourage more people to get vaccinated.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health will give out 800 tickets donated by the Cardinals to those getting vaccinated at specific locations this month.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page will hold a COVID press briefing Monday at 8:30 a.m. FOX 2 will cover it on-air and on social media.

To get the tickets, head to specific pop-up vaccination clinics or back to school events, get vaccinated, and then get two tickets to the September 29 home game against the Brewers. This offer is happening through August and is a reward for those doing their part to slow the spread of COVID as cases continue rising in St. Louis County and Missouri as a whole.

Here’s a list of where you can get vaccinated to get your tickets:

Monday, August 9

9am – noon

The Rock Church

1601 Telegraph Road

8am – 4pm

North Central Community Health Center

4000 Jennings Station Road

4pm – 7pm

South County Health Center

4580 Lindbergh

9am – noon

John C. Murphy Health Center

6121 North Hanley Road

Time is TBD

Ultimate Cosmetology and Barber Academy

10420 West Florissant Avenue

No appointment is needed for any of the events. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered to anyone 12 and older.

