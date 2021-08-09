Live: Sam Page holds COVID briefing

ST. LOUIS – Another vaccination incentive program starts Monday as the Cardinals help encourage more people to get vaccinated.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health will give out 800 tickets donated by the Cardinals to those getting vaccinated at specific locations this month.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page will hold a COVID press briefing Monday at 8:30 a.m. FOX 2 will cover it on-air and on social media.

To get the tickets, head to specific pop-up vaccination clinics or back to school events, get vaccinated, and then get two tickets to the September 29 home game against the Brewers. This offer is happening through August and is a reward for those doing their part to slow the spread of COVID as cases continue rising in St. Louis County and Missouri as a whole.

Here’s a list of where you can get vaccinated to get your tickets:

  • Monday, August 9
    9am – noon
    The Rock Church
    1601 Telegraph Road
  • Tuesday, August 10
    8am – 4pm
    North Central Community Health Center
    4000 Jennings Station Road
  • Wednesday, August 11
    4pm – 7pm
    South County Health Center
    4580 Lindbergh
  • Saturday, August 14
    9am – noon
    John C. Murphy Health Center
    6121 North Hanley Road
  • Saturday, August 21
    Time is TBD
    Ultimate Cosmetology and Barber Academy
    10420 West Florissant Avenue

No appointment is needed for any of the events. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered to anyone 12 and older.

Click here to learn more.

