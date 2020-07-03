Getting masks to those who need them

Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,026 deaths/ 22,830 cases IL: 6,987 deaths/ 144,882 cases.
PAGEDALE, Mo. – As of Friday, people are required to wear masks in public while in St. Louis City and County. One program based in Pagedale is making sure that anyone who needs a mask gets one.

