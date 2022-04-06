ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There are plans to fly a giant Ukrainian flag over downtown St. Louis during the Cardinals Opening Day celebration. Former Major League Baseball player and chiropractic physician Dr. Bill Droege is coordinating the effort to fly the 25′ x 50′ flag behind an airplane from 12:00 pm until 2:15 pm. He wants St. Louis to think of the refugees that may be coming to the region.

“Let the world know that thousands of miles away, even in the middle of the United States, in St. Louis, Missouri, we stand behind you, Ukraine,” writes Droege.

A recent near-death experience has the doctor considering how precious life is. He hopes people remember those suffering in Russia’s war.