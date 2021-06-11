Gift cards for vaccinations? St. Louis County Council to consider idea

ST. LOUIS– A St Louis County Councilwoman believes gift cards will convince more people, especially minorities, to get vaccinated.

Councilwoman Shalonda Webb introduced legislation in the Council to spend $875,000 in the county’s federal pandemic funds to buy the gift cards.

Webb says the percentages of minorities getting vaccinated are dismally low and something must be done to get more of them to come forward and get their shots.

“Our numbers are down in North County for vaccinations. We barely were above double digits in the last report that I received. We need to do something to get our residents out,” said Councilwoman Webb.

There would be a $100 gift card for food and a $50 gift card for gas.

“I’d rather incentivize you with a gift card and have results than go back to having more death. You know our community was hit hard by this pandemic. For me, a gift card is way less expensive than a funeral,” said Councilwoman Webb.

Webb believes she has the votes to pass the measure. She expects the legislation to finally clear the council in about 3 weeks