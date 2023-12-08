ST. LOUIS — Did you get all of your Christmas shopping done yet? What do you get someone who is hard to shop for? Well, FOX 2 Facebook fans came up with a great list of gifts for people in the St. Louis area from many local businesses.

List of top St. Louis stocking stuffers and presents from our fans:

A lot of these suggestions are about giving an experience over a regular gift. A majority of people prefer experiences, saying the gifts are more meaningful. This trend is especially true for people under the age of 35.

Consumer Reports says that experience-based gifts make up only 12% of gifts in 2020. They have a great list of gift suggestions that include gifting classes, services, entertainment, and self-care. Check out this list of St. Louis area experiences if you’re looking for some inspiration.

One of the most “St. Louis” things not mentioned by our Facebook fans is a season pass to the City Museum. They pay for themselves after a few visits and can be used year-round. Similar gifts include tickets to Slick City in St. Louis County or monthly passes to Rockin’ Jump or Sky Zone. You may also want to consider getting tickets to the top of the Gateway Arch.

Several commenters mentioned STL Style. They’re a wonderful business that has nearly everything with a St. Louis theme. There are several other shops that sell St. Louis-themed t-shirts, mugs, socks, and more. Consider Benton Park Prints, Arch Apparel, and STL.org.

Perhaps you can’t decide on one thing. Well, there are plenty of gift baskets that offer samples of the best the region has to offer. Check out selections from Walter Knoll Florist, Straubs, and Gifts St. Louis.

You can always make one yourself by filling a basket with chocolate from Kakao, beer from a local brewery, Red Hot Riplets, Sump Coffee, Fitz’s Root Beer and other local delicacies.