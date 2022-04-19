MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A beloved staple on The Hill is expanding once again in St. Louis County.

Beginning Monday, April 25, people in and around Maryland Heights can order takeout from Gioia’s Deli in their neck of the woods. The deli is opening a walk-up window at 11855 Adie Road and offering the same menu for customers.

The pandemic resulted in an uptick in takeout orders for many restaurants in the St. Louis region. As such, Gioia’s management saw online orders skyrocket in 2020 and 2021. Gioia’s owner Alex Donley told Sauce Magazine they cut a window in the side of The Hill location to limit indoor foot traffic. Eventually, they got the idea to open a walk-up window out in the county.

Gioia’s Maryland Heights location will be open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 pm.