Girl hit and trapped under car while standing at Lincoln County bus stop

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – A woman told police she accidentally hit a 10-year-old girl with her car while the girl was standing at a bus stop Friday morning in Lincoln County, Missouri.

Police said the girl was hit by the elderly female driver at about 7:30 a.m. The bus stop was at Gravens Road and Cuivre Ridge Drive.

“The girl was trapped under the car for a short time but was freed and transported to a local hospital,” according to police.

Her injuries are minor.

The incident is under investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff Department.