ST. LOUIS – A 12-year-old girl remains in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot overnight in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Penrose neighborhood, according to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The girl was riding in a car with two men, both 36 years of age. They’d just left a residence on Bessie Avenue and had stopped at Shreve Avenue when someone started shooting at their vehicle.

When the shooting stopped, the two men saw the girl, who’d been in the backseat, had been shot in the head. The two men in the car were not hurt.

Someone drove the girl to a hospital.

According to police, one of the men became irate after officers arrived and refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Detectives are anyone with information on the shooting to call the St. Louis City Police Department at 314-444-5371. If a tipster wants to remain anonymous or be eligible for a cash reward, they can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

As of this writing, the 12-year-old is at least the 59th child to be wounded by gunfire this year in the St. Louis metro region. Nine of those children died.