ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Investigators in St. Louis County have identified a man and woman found dead Sunday morning in an apparent murder-suicide.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a county police spokeswoman, officers were asked to provide a welfare check at an apartment in the 5300 block of Gladstone Place, just before 9 a.m.

Officers arrived at the apartment and found the bodies of Latonya Brown, 21, and Justin Taylor, 23. Both had been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Person’s unit believe Taylor shot and killed Brown before turning the gun on himself.

The two lived in the apartment together and were in a relationship, Panus said.