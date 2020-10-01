Girls in the Know helps preteen girls dealing with isolation of COVID

ST. LOUIS – Figuring out everything from body image, to racial injustices, combined with the isolation of COVID-19. These are some of the many issues Girls in the Know helps preteen girls understand.

Girls in the Know is hosting a special virtual fundraiser Thursday night to ensure they can continue to serve girls who otherwise wouldn’t get access to their classes.

Girls in the Know is a nonprofit that educates young girls about their body changes, safety, social media, confidence, racial injustices, and other issues. Seventy percent of the girls they serve are girls of color. The group began providing virtual classes to schools when COVID hit. Their upcoming event raises one-third of the budget to ensure they can reach 1,000 girls who might not otherwise access information during their formative teen years.

To register to attend the event virtually visit: GITKKP2020.GIVESMART.COM.

You can watch live on YouTube. Search for “Girls in the Know” channel on the YouTube app on your smart TV.

7th Annual Knowledge and Power Event

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1

facebook.com/girlsintheknowstlouis