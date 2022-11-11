ST. LOUIS – Girls Inc. St. Louis held its 16th annual “Strong, Smart, and Bold” luncheon at the Ritz-Carlton on Friday.

About 400 people attended the event, including successful women from various industries and program participants.

Girls Inc. offers a wealth of resources and experiences in STEM, literacy, and academics to girls and young women in the St. Louis area from ages 5 to 24. The mission is to prepare them for college and the careers of their choice.

The event marks the organization’s largest fundraising effort of the year. The goal is to raise $300,000 to support Girls Inc. and its programs.

To donate to Girls Inc. St. Louis, click here and look for the “Donate” button on their website.