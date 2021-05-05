Give mom native plants this Mother’s Day and help Mother Nature too

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAY SUMMIT, Mo. – Mother’s Day is Sunday. If you want to gift mom flowers or plants, garden experts hope you will think native. Whether you have a balcony garden or acres of land, including native plants in your landscape can make a big difference.

“We’ve been gardening so long with non-native plants, familiar things like daylilies and hostas and azaleas and things like that. It’s a great time to add a few native plants to the garden,” said Scott Woodbury, the manager of horticulture at the Shaw Nature Reserve.

The Whitmire Wildflower Garden at the reserve is a great showcase of all things native plants.

“Our practice is to go into nature to collect seeds and bring them back to propagate in our greenhouse,” Woodbury said.

Natural landscaping is beautiful, colorful, and furnishes food and cover for butterflies, bees, and birds.

“The big pollinator in the garden are the bees because they’ve got hairy legs and hairy bodies,” he said. “They’ve got these patches on their bodies that they pack pollen into and bring it back to the nest.”

Gift mom plants that will bloom from Spring all the way into the Fall.

“Starting in the spring with wild geranium and then go into early Summer with some of the indigos, blue indigo, yellow indigo. Mid-summer, the black-eyed Susans are really great. Orange coneflower is a type of black-eyed Susan,” Woodbury said.

Woodbury says to not forget the goldenrod, its pollen is heavy and falls to the ground and won’t affect allergies.

“Think about aromatic aster, which is the last thing to bloom in the garden,” he said.

This winter was harsh on trees. If you need to plant something new, consider the tree that supports more life forms than any other in North America.

“Think about an oak tree. The quickest growing, long-lived oak trees to consider are Swamp White Oak, Bur Oak, and Shingle Oak. They grow very quickly. They have beautiful shapes. But they can also live for hundreds of years,” he said.

And when you grow native, you may even get a snack out of the flower garden. Virginia spiderwort can make for spring greens.

“I wouldn’t do this any other time of the year. But in the spring, the foliage is really tender. It makes a great addition to a salad,” Woodbury said.

If you or mom want to learn more, Shaw Nature Reserve offers their Native Plant School year-round. Click here to sign up.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News