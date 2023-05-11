Group of people enjoying and toasting a beer in brewery pub – Friendship concept with young people having fun together

EUREKA, Mo. — Would you like to choose the name of a local brewery? Melvin Brewing in Eureka recently changed owners. They are asking people from the area to suggest a new name. The winner will get a year’s worth of beer.

You can submit a name for the brewery by entering here. To avoid duplication, Melvin Brewing Eureka is encouraging people to try to submit a unique name. Do your research and submit as many names as you like.

The new ownership group will make the final decision on a new name. It will be announced on June 30th.

Entrants must be at least 21-years-old. The prize comes as a $600 gift card to the brewery. This is equivalent to one 4-pack per week for 52 weeks.