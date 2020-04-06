Giving back through sales of #314Together swag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The creators of the #314Together movement, the Women’s Creative and Experience Booklet, have partnered with 2Lu and Lusso to give back to the local small business community through the Gateway Resilience Fund.

Proceeds from the sales of #314Together branded products are being donated to the fund for grants to support local small businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak.

It’s not enough to just hear what small businesses need, both #314Together and 2Lu want to use the brand’s platform to give back.

“The #314Together Facebook group has been such a great resource for the people of St. Louis and our local businesses to find each other,” said Drea Ranek, co-founder of 2Lu and Lusso. “We saw an opportunity to provide a wearable visual for the movement and give back to our St. Louis small business community at the same time.”

Melissa Nieberle, who co-founded 2Lu and Lusso alongside Ranek, says they’re committed to giving all their profits to the Gateway Resiliency Fund.

“We want to keep our local people working and this supports our local screener, embroiderer, artists, and other small businesses who help produce our #314TOGETHER Merch Collection,” she said. “At least $10 from every garment purchased will go directly to the Fund. 2Lu and Lusso are donating our time and resources. It’s our way of paying it forward.”

Ranek and Nieberle are sisters and owners of Lusso and 2Lu with over 20 years in the local small business community. You can find the #314Together Collection at Shop2Lu.com and ShopLusso.com.

“#314together launched as a social media campaign, and exists to support local small businesses in the St. Louis region as part of The Together Movement brand,” said Christina Weaver, co-creator of the Women’s Creative.

The goal is to rally the community together around the small businesses that make St. Louis the wonderful city we live in and get them the support they need right now.

314together and 2Lu are also partnering with the St. Louis Blues and STL Authentics on an exclusive Blues branded #314Together shirt.

“The St. Louis Blues, through online retail outlet STLAuthentics.com, have joined in support of the #314together initiative,” said Steve Chapman, St. Louis Blues executive vice president and chief revenue officer. “Small businesses are vital to our community and we are proud to participate by providing another outlet for people to purchase #314Together branded product as well as contributing a portion of revenues from the sale of our locally made Blues branded merchandise.”

For more information visit https://www.thetogethermovement.com/314together