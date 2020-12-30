Giving the gift of life: SLU Hospital workers honor transplant donor

ST. LOUIS – SLU health care workers lined the hallways of the hospital Wednesday to honor a patient giving the gift of life to another.

The workers call it “The Path of Honor” which signifies the end of one person’s journey, yet hope for another.

The patient was taken down The Path of Honor while bringing much happiness through a selfless act.

