GKN Aerospace to close St. Louis County plant by 2023

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Nearly 1,000 workers at the GKN plant in St. Louis County may be losing their jobs. The aerospace supplier stunned workers Thursday afternoon with the announcement that the plant would close by 2023.

A GKN spokesperson said the company made the decision because the plant is “not profitable.”

GKN Aerospace has made the difficult decision to announce the closure of its St. Louis site. The business has invested significantly in the site over the past decade and, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the facility has consistently struggled for profitability in recent years. Having now carried out a thorough assessment of the site – including declining orders, capabilities, and cost base – we have regrettably concluded that it does not have a long-term, sustainable future within the business. By making this difficult decision now, we will be able to conclude work packages and carry out a gradual site wind-down process. This will be done in consultation with our customers, aiming for the end of 2023. Wesley Bates, GKN Aerospace Media & Communications Manager

According to the St. Louis Business Journal, the company is the third-largest employer for the area. The company builds parts for Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and other aerospace manufacturers. The plant has a value of $6.5 million, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.