GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. – Glasgow Village is holding their ‘Clean Up, Build Up’ event this weekend.

The goal is to clean up the community park while also improving public safety. Volunteers are needed Saturday to help remove overgrowth and debris around the park.

Other volunteers will help install motion cameras and ring doorbells while handing out free gun locks to locals. Volunteers can meet at the Village Community Center at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The event will run until 2:00 p.m.