GLENDALE, Mo. – A dealership in Glendale is one step closer to building a car wash, despite opposition from locals.

FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that a commission of city planners recommended the board of aldermen approves the plan

It would allow Glendale Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership on Manchester Road to build a car wash about 100 feet from neighboring homes. About 200 locals signed a letter saying the car wash would cause noise disturbances and hurt property values.

The commission recommended that the aldermen limit the car wash’s hours of operation and bar the facility from using loudspeakers. Aldermen could discuss the issue later this month.