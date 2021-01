FULTON, Mo. – A glitch during refueling and maintenance has shut down Ameren Missouri’s nuclear plant in Callaway County.

The utility reports the glitch is a non-nuclear operating issue related to the plant’s generator.

Ameren missouri said the plant will stay offline while it investigates the cause and develops a plan to make sure the plant can safely return to normal.

They said they don’t expect the shutdown to cause any dispruption to customer service.