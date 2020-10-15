Global “ShakeOut” Earthquake Drill set for Thursday

ST. LOUIS – The annual Great ShakeOut earthquake drill will take place on Thursday, Oct. 15 across the United States.

At precisely 10:15 a.m. you are encouraged to Drop, Cover and Hold On. Past experience indicates that’s the best way to protect yourself from falling debris during an earthquake.

While COVID-19 may make this year’s ShakeOut look different, you are still encourage to participate at home or socially distanced.

Nearly 350,000 people in Missouri and 200,000 in Illinois have signed up online to take part this year.

To take part in the ShakeOut, register to participate at www.shakeout.org.